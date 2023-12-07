'I'm extremely excited'; City sends crew to clear out Shawnee eyesore

Louisville Codes and Regulations said the home's owner has been cited nine times this year alone and has yet to pass an inspection.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A home that's become an eyesore for many in the Shawnee neighborhood is finally seeing progress. Wednesday, crews with Louisville Codes and Regulations cleared the property on North 44th Street.

"I'm extremely excited, and each and every one of these neighbors should be excited this situation is getting under control," resident Letha Owens said.

Owens first told WHAS 11 about the nuisance property owned by her neighbor, Jordan Garza, back in March.

For years Garza's belongings spilled into the street and onto a city-owned garden nearby. But since we last spoke to him, Garza said he was making progress.

"I'm trying to put some time in every day to try to clean it up," he said.

However, Codes and Regulations said Garza has been cited nine times this year alone and has yet to pass an inspection.

That's why Director Robert Kirchdorfer says his team is cleaning up for him. But in May, District 5 Councilwoman, Donna Purvis said the agency should have done that months ago.

"I don't understand why they are not aggressive on things you can clearly see, but too aggressive on things you can't see," Purvis said.

Kirchdorfer argues his team got the ball rolling in January, but cases like Garaza's take time.

"We have to go through our due process. Notify people, give them a chance, and go through the steps," he said.

Moving forward, he says inspectors will keep a close eye on the property. Crews also plan to use some of the collected items to pay for recovery fees.

As for Owens, she's optimistic this is the end of a long road.

"The steps are stepping high right now," she said.

According to Codes and Regulations, Garza still has time to pay off his fines. If he's unable to pay, a lien will be placed on his property. Then his home could face foreclosure.

