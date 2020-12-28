Shawnee family loses home to Christmas Day fire

A family is thankful no one was hurt after a fire gutted their home on Vermont Avenue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the front, you may drive by without noticing, but the back tells a different story.

A home in the Shawnee neighborhood on Vermont has been completely gutted.

“When I checked my phone at 10 o’clock, I had a text message from the sergeant at the fire department saying I needed to call him as soon as possible,” Chaunda Lee said.

Lee was spending Christmas Day with her kids visiting other family and no one was home around 8 p.m. when the Louisville Fire Department responded to the flames at her home.

On a normal Christmas Day, Lee said lives would have been at risk.

“I would have a house full of people. I would be cooking, we would be playing Christmas songs and baking cookies. My house for my family is the house – it’s the family house,” she said. “Physically, everybody is okay but mentally, we’re tore up.”

Lee said everything she owns is a complete loss. The first and second floor of her home were destroyed. She said the fire took everything away from her, things she had built back into her life.

“I just came from being homeless – like just two years ago I was homeless. Me and my kids was on the streets,” she emotionally expressed.

Lee said she is thankful she and her kids were not hurt. She said she didn’t have home insurance and doesn’t know how she will replace what was lost.

“Things can be replaced. My kids are safe, so I’m a little bit at ease with that but it’s not less hurtful.”

A cause of the fire has not yet been released.

