Shawnee Boys & Girls Club hosts back-to-school bash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As Jefferson County Public School students wrap up their first few days of the school year, the Shawnee Boys & Girls Club held a back-to-school bash to celebrate on Friday.

They gave away backpacks and school supplies, held games, had food, an inflatable and held a basketball tournament.

They said they want to create a memorable experience to help make learning fun.

“At Boys & Girls Club, the main thing is you wanna do learning but making it fun so kids don't think that they're learning, right? So, the fun is the big piece. If it's not fun, they're not gonna come,” Shawnee Club Director Andria McCravy said.

It’s not too late to sign up for the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana for the school year. To find a club near you, click here.

