OHIO (WHAS11) -- Shawn Christy, the man who has been on the run since June after threatening President Trump, other officials and Adair County native Medal-of-Honor recipient Dakota Meyer, has been captured.

Christy was captured just before 5 p.m. today in Mifflin Township, Ohio by the US Marshals.

This is a developing story and we are continuing to gather more information.

