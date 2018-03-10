FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- You can help raise money for children in the Kentucky foster care and adoption system and tell Governor Bevin how you think he should be groomed.

His beard has been around since the summer and now the governor has set up a contest, letting the public decide what he should do with his whiskers next.

Each vote is a $1 donation to First Lady Glenna Bevin’s We Are Kentucky Foundation.

Online voting goes until 11 a.m. Oct. 10.

