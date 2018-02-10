LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Olympic snowboarder and skateboarder extraordinaire Shaun White was in Louisville today.

There is no word on what spurred the visit, but we learned about it through his Instagram.

He posted a picture of himself with a Bob's steak and Chophouse menu. Then he shot a video of himself skating near Slugger Field and the Xtreme Skate Park in Butchertown.

It looks like he had plenty of fun!

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV