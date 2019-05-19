LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shattering their silence, at an educational discussion today, women shared their stories of human trafficking, in hopes of getting others informed on the topic and how they can help those affected.

There are many groups and conferences led by people who want to help out of the kindness of their hearts.

But Summer Dickerson, the founder and Executive Director of Women of the Well Ministry, says a survivor led organization gives women an even playing field. Someone to remind them 'if I can get better, so can you.'

"The more women we can get off the streets, the safer your community is," Summer said.

Human trafficking, sexual assault and domestic violence...it's more common than you may realize.

"This is happening every single day ya know so statistically, I'd say in the hundreds. Every single day," Summer said.

Some in our backyard.

Women of the Well is a non profit that's saving women from a reality she knows all too well. A life Summer says other organization leaders may not relate with.

"They may not understand what it's like to have been locked in a closet or been buried alive or pistol whipped or been sold over and over and over again," Summer said.

Just a few years ago she made a decision.

"We have to be a part of the solution, instead of the problem," Summer said.

A choice to devote her life to helping others in need, no matter their situation.

"We do not charge our women until they get to phase three where they are starting to work but that can take up to a year or even longer," Summer said.

And as she has seen success, new lives for those who thought they'd never get out, she continues to push her message.

"We want people to understand so that it doesn't happen to your children. Because if it can happen to us, it can happen to you," Summer said.

Just because you may not see something, she says that doesn't mean it's not happening.

"I'm here to pop your bubble and tell you, yes it is happening in your neighborhood and if you help me help these women, it may not happen in your neighborhood anymore," Summer said.

As a non profit, the group is always looking for donations and monetary ones aren't your only option.

They are also looking for every day essentials like feminine products, grocery store gift cards, paper goods, cleaning supplies and even movie tickets or gift cards. Essentially they are looking for anything they can use to help these women to transition to their new normal.

To make a donation you can contact Women of the Well on Facebook, Summer Dickerson on Facebook, staff at The River Church on 12100 Taylorsville Road, or you can make a venmo donation at @WowMinisty1. If you'd like to get in contact with Summer, you can also reach out to WHAS's Jessie Cohen at jcohen@whas11.com for her information.

►Contact reporter Jessie Cohen at JCohen@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.