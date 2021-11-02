Police issue Operation Return Home for missing Louisville woman

LMPD said Sharon Vaz was last seen on Feb. 1, 2021 in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for more than a week.

According to police, 52-year-old Sharon Vaz was last seen on Feb. 1 in the 400 block of East Jefferson Street. Her family said Vaz has a medical condition and they fear for her safety.

Sharon Vaz is around 5'2" and 105 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Sharon Vaz, they should contact LMPD at 574-LMPD (5673).

