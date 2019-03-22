LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) — Papa John International Inc.'s boardroom just got bigger — a lot bigger, in one way.

The Louisville-based pizza giant announced Friday that NBA legend and ubiquitous pitchman Shaquille O'Neal has joined its board of directors. He'll also be an investor in nine Papa John’s restaurants in the Atlanta area and will enter into a marketing agreement to be an ambassador for the company's brand, according to a news release.

He voiced his excitement on Twitter, ready to dive into this saucy adventure.

"I'm excited to join @PapaJohns as a members of the Board of Directors and investor in 9 stores in #Atlanta," the NBA champion said.

O'Neal signed to a three-year endorsement deal with the company that will earn him $8.25 million — a sum that will be split between cash and company stock.

“I have truly enjoyed the high-quality Papa John’s product for years and am excited to be able to help Papa John’s raise their game to new heights,” O’Neal said. “This is a triple threat opportunity for me. I am excited to join the board and to help lead from the top, while also investing in nine stores in my home town of Atlanta and being an ambassador for the brand."

