Want a free pair of sunglasses? Be one of the first 100 customers for this store's opening

Shady Rays is opening its fifth brick-and-mortar location in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Want a free pair of sunglasses?

Be one of the first 100 people in line for the opening of Shady Rays' fifth brick-and-mortar location and you will receive a mystery pair!

The new store will open on Saturday, Aug. 5 and be located at the Oxmoor Center.

It will feature an extensive collection of adventure and lifestyle eyewear for the whole family, as well as all styles from the company’s recently-launched brand, Green Wolf premium golf eyewear.

Shady Rays founder and CEO Chris Ratterman will be at the store's opening, alongside the company's leadership and members of the community. He will give remarks starting at 9 a.m. followed by a ceremonial "call to the post" and other surprises.

Other prizes like free shades for a year, gift cards to local entertainment and food venues, a collection of Shady Rays wearables and more will be raffled off during the event, which goes until noon.

Officials said you must be 18 years old or older to receive one free mystery pair and/or enter prize raffle, and you must be present to win the raffle.

