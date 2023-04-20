Non-profit raising sex trafficking awareness ahead of Thunder Over Louisville, Kentucky Derby

The Junior League of Louisville is partnering with the SOAP Project to get helpful resources to local businesses ahead of major events.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is a prevalence of sex trafficking during major events like the Kentucky Derby, Thunder Over Louisville, and NCAA regional games according to Louisville Metro's Office for Women.

To help combat the increase of crimes of this kind, the Junior League of Louisville is partnering with the SOAP Project to do human trafficking outreach to local hotels, motels and 24-hour restaurants in advance of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

The SOAP Project works year-round to provide prevention education and advocacy, with a mission of ending human trafficking.

On Saturday, volunteers will be able to receive education on the signs of trafficking and the issues most seen around Kentuckiana.

Soap and make-up remover wipes will be labeled with the national human trafficking hotline number, 888-373-7888, which will be delivered to businesses across the area, along with folders filled with human trafficking information.

Volunteers can sign up for the event on Saturday, April 22 here.

