MSD closes portion of South 26th Street in Portland for emergency sewer line repairs

Officials said a sewer line under the block between West Main and Slevin Streets was partially blocked and severely deteriorated in several areas.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — MSD officials say they are closing a portion of 26th Street in Portland for emergency sewer line repairs.

MSD said as they were conducting routine inspection, they noticed a sewer pipe under 26th Street between West Main and Slevin Streets was partially blocked and severely deteriorated in several areas.

The area is closed while they work on the sewer line and have added detour signs with local access for businesses and residents.

Officials said repairs and rehab work will take place from inside of the pipe.

Debris such as rocks, dirt, sand and fallen bricks have built up over time in the pipe and it will take time to remove. However, MSD said a “pump-around” is in place to ensure there is no disruption to sewer service during repairs. Much of this work will continue into the fall.

The brick sewer, which is believe to be 60 to 72-inches was built in sections from 1871 to 1875 and had serviced the community for nearly 150 years.

