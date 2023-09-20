Several students, staff members pepper sprayed after fight broke out at Louisville high school

The students and staff members who were pepper sprayed were treated by EMS at the school.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several students and staff members were pepper sprayed after a fight broke out at a Louisville high school on Wednesday.

According to a letter from Butler High School Principial William Allen, during the first lunch period a few students started fighting. Allen said while the fight was happening, another student sprayed pepper spray into the crowd that had gathered.

"Louisville Metro EMS and JCPS Police were called as several students and two staff members reported significant irritation in their eyes and throats, caused by the pepper spray in the air," he said. "Those students and staff members were treated by EMS at the school."

Allen said each of the students who were involved in the fight will be disciplined according to the Student Support and Intervention Handbook.

He said the school is investigating to figure out who sprayed the pepper spray, and once they determine who that student is they will also be disciplined.

"I’m disappointed that incidents like these can distract from the great teaching, learning and experiences that are taking place at our school during what has been a great start to our school year," Allen said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.