LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Mayor’s Hike, Bike, and Paddle for Labor Day kicks off Monday morning in Louisville. Thousands of participants will head to Waterfront Park for a morning of energizing activities like a 5K hike or a paddle trip down the Ohio River.

To keep the participants safe, several downtown streets will be closed for the event. Even though the hiking, biking, and paddling events don't begin until 10 a.m., road closures will be in place from 6 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The following roads will be closed during Hike, Bike, and Paddle:

Exit ramp from I-64 (both directions) to Ninth Street

Exit ramp from I-64 eastbound to Story Avenue

Witherspoon Street from Brook Street to River Road

Witherspoon Street from Adams Street to Clay Street

Clay Street from Witherspoon Street to Market Street

River Road from Preston Street to Witherspoon Street – Canoe/kayak lane on westbound River Road (open from Orange Lot to Green Lot)

Floyd Street from Washington Street to Witherspoon Street (access will be allowed for Waterfront Park Place residents)

Preston Street from Witherspoon Street to Washington Street

Market Street from Baxter Avenue to Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street)

Roy Wilkins Avenue (Ninth Street) from Market Street to Chestnut Street

Baxter Avenue from Market Street to Jefferson Street

East Chestnut Street from Jefferson Street to Chestnut Street Connector

Chestnut Street Connector from East Chestnut Street to Gray Street

Gray Street from Chestnut Street Connector to Shelby Street

Shelby Street from Gray Street to Goss Avenue

Goss Avenue from Shelby Street to Logan Street

Logan Street from Goss Avenue to Broadway

Broadway from Logan Street to Baxter Avenue

Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Cherokee Parkway

Cherokee Parkway from Cherokee Road to Grinstead Drive

Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Parkway to Etley Avenue

Etley Avenue from Grinstead Drive to Lexington Road

Lexington Road from Etley Avenue to Spring Street

Spring Street from Lexington Road to Story Avenue

Adams Street from Story Avenue to Witherspoon Street

Louisville Downtown Partnership

There will be no parking on the following streets from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

You can find more information on Hike, Bike, and Paddle on their website.

