LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Starting on Jan. 24, the Louisville community is holding events from Thursday to next Saturday for Seven Bridges, calling it "Seven days for Seven".

Bridges, 10, took his own life on Jan. 19. His parents blame bullying at school for his actions.

The Seven days for Seven includes a wide variety of events, ranging from a comedy show to a vigil, to a dance party.

Jan. 24

Comedy benefit show “Blessings for Seven”

Union Station Nightclub, 9302 Bluelick Road, Louisville, Ky. 40229

Doors open at 8 p.m.

Jan. 26

Balloon Release and Vigil

Shively Park (Dixie Highway) Louisville, Ky.

3 p.m.

Jan. 27

Kids’ Benefit Dance Party

The Miller’s Lane Warehouse 2501 Millers Lane, Louisville, Ky. 40216

5 p.m.

Jan. 29

Seven|Strong Anti-Bullying Forum

This forum is closed to the public but any one will be able to watch online on social media platforms. ( Facebook: @dudleyqky OR Instagram: @oilsheeens) The panel for the discussion includes educators, community leaders, pastors and parents.

6 p.m.

Jan. 31

The Love Choir Rehearsal

All vocalists welcome to be a part of The Love Choir that will sing and minister at Seven’s home going service. T-shirts that were ordered can be picked up: Bates Memorial Baptist Church, 620 Lampton Street, Louisville, Ky. 40203

7 p.m.

Feb. 1

Visitation and Love fellowship

Bates Memorial Baptist Church

Wear your #SevenStrong shirts

5 p.m.

Feb. 2

Celebration of Life for Seven Charles Thomas Bridges

Bates Memorial Baptist

Wear red and/or black

2 p.m.

If you feel like doing something to help Seven's family in their time of loss, you can give to their Go Fund Me.

Its total is almost at $60,000 to help the family with funeral and memorial expenses, lost wages, and to support Tami in finding justice for her child. More than 2,000 people have donated in just two days.

