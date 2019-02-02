LOUISVILLE, Ky. — His smile has been seen across the country, and ‘across the world,’ when you ask his mother.

Seven Bridges was just ten-years-old when he took his own life, but his story, which went viral, is bringing attention to suicide prevention and bullying in schools and in the home.

“There's even been some bullies or some old bullies that have called me or text and said, you know Tami, I used to be a bully or I was a sidekick bully and I feel so bad that my actions may have perpetuated your son's death,” his mother Tami Charles told WHAS11 sitting beside her husband, Donnie Bridges.

Hundreds filtered into Bates Memorial Church on Friday for the boy’s visitation.

“Our son, without raising a hand or striking anyone or having any malice in his heart has touched so many hearts with his story,” Charles explained.

That story also seems to have to inspired some change.

Within a week of his death, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced plans for a district-wide summit to talk suicide and bullying prevention.

“For the information they've been passing out at schools, by going viral, the teachers that are talking to their students now. It already has saved and changed some people's lives,” Charles said.

It’s a strong force behind a young life.

As his parents grieve, they also hunt for the good that can be made after such a horrible loss.

“I miss my little soldier very much, very much,” Bridges told WHAS 11 News. “But I know he was strong, and mommy and daddy going to still be strong. That's right.”

Seven’s funeral is Saturday, 2 p.m. at Bates Memorial Baptist Church.