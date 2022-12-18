Fire at Settlers Trace Marina in Taylorsville damages several boats

Officials believe a disregarded cigarette on a houseboat is what caused the blaze.

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — A Taylorsville marina and several boats were damaged in a fire Saturday night.

According to the Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Protection District, nearly 40 firefighters responded to a fire at the Settlers Trace Marina around 11 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found the marina structure, a houseboat and three pontoon boats ablaze.

Firefighters had to deploy 750 feet of hose to reach the fire from land, officials said. Crews from Mount Eden and Northeast Nelson also provided mutual support. The marina fire was contained within 40 minutes.

Fire officials believe the blaze was caused by a disregarded cigarette on a houseboat.

While four boats were completely destroyed and three boats received minor damage, no injuries were reported, TSCFD said on social media.

