LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Homeless women and children often find it difficult to get the services they need.

On Saturday, an event called "Serving Our Sisters" made a big push to take care of those families.

The event catered to women in homeless shelters and transitional housing units from across Kentuckiana.

They called it "throwing out a lifeline" and provided basic health care needs like eye and dental exams while also pampering the women with manicures and massages. Every child that attended went home with new books.

"It's just important to let them know that they have worth, and they have value and it doesn't matter where you are right now in life," said Ruth Ward of Newbirth Church. "It doesn't have to define who you are."

The group serviced 125 women and 50 children at Saturday's event.

© 2018 WHAS-TV