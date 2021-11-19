Service organizations seeing price increases from supply chain issues

Feed Louisville is leaning on partners who donate prepared food to cut down on raw ingredient costs.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nationwide supply chains are hitting Louisville food kitchens, like Feed Louisville.

According to the US Department of Labor, inflation has risen at its highest rate in three decades. Rhona Kamar said those price increases are impacting the bottom line at Feed Louisville.

“We have started to see shortage on some of our regular suppliers and donors, especially among animal protein," she said.

In addition to meals they cook from raw ingredients, Feed takes donations of prepared food. Those help cut down on food costs, which Kamar said are rising.

"We can save money that way and save on labor and time," she said.

Aramark at the University of Louisville has been donating prepped food from the University Club kitchens for a while, even though Chef Sara Turney said they're facing shortages and price increases themselves.

"If we can provide this food it takes away the need for them to spend on raw ingredients and things like that," she said. "We're having to create models and we're pivoting very quickly and learning to work a little more efficiently."

Turney said Aramark has a service-based mission.

It's important to her as an individual as well. Turney said she was once houseless, and committed herself to helping people in need.

"What about me? There are so many other me's in this situation," she said. "I am not the stereotype you would expect when you see a houseless person."

"If I have an excess resource and I take that resource and put it in the pot it becomes more full and whatever someone else needs they can take," Turney said.

Feed and Aramark have partnered on another project. They're holding a winter goods drive, collecting items like tents, small stoves and blankets that people experiencing homelessness need.

"We've just been amazed at the difference its made for us already," Kamar said.

The goal is to provide 100 winter survival kits to help reduce the risk of weather-related injuries and deaths.

The winter drive lasts for the next several months. You can find more information here. You can also make donations at the University Alumni Club at U of L from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Last year, Feed Louisville provided 800 individuals with resources last winter.

