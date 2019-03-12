LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 2, WHAS11 covered a story of a woman stealing packages in the East End. Since then new videos have been sent into from our viewers of the same women stealing more packages across the Louisville area.

On Nov. 13, Tyler Macaulay says he had a package stolen from his porch in Pinnacle Gardens.

To Macaulay's surprise, the woman not only looted his porch of packages but several homes in the area.

"We had a couple packages taken off the front porch, then they went down the road, snagged another one off of the neighbors, then did the loop around, came back around and took another one all in one day," Macaulay said.

The theft did not stop there, video shows her coming back the next day and more video shows her making stops off Dorsey Lane and Shelbyville road.

For the next few days the same car, that woman arrives looking for more packages to scoop up.

"It's probably a mid-2000's silver ford escort with a broken muffler," Macaulay said.

That broken muffler can be heard clear as a bell on the videos that have surfaced and has been a tell for neighbors to keep not only their packages safe but to inform neighbors via Facebook.

"We have a Facebook page and have a couple people who are retired and they'll Facebook message us or text us and say hey, you have a package on the porch, do you want me to grab it for you?" Macaulay said.



As this Grinch has swept up holiday spirit, Macaulay has filed a police report and has seen an uptick of officers in his neighborhood.

"Yeah, it's just a huge inconvenience for everybody," Macaulay said.

Macaulay says the same detective is handling all of these cases, so if you do have video or any further information, call LMPD.

