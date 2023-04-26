Serenity McKinney's mother sentenced to 12 years for young daughter's death

Catherine McKinney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month for the death of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who pleaded guilty in connection to her young daughter's death was sentenced to 12 years on Wednesday.

Catherine McKinney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month for the death of her daughter, Serenity McKinney.

This was more than a year after the 4-year-old's body was found in West Point, Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) found Serenity's body in February of 2022. An autopsy showed she was found in a suitcase filled with a sand-like substance and she had fractured bones.

Originally, McKinney and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, were both charged with murder. As part of a plea agreement, McKinney will now testify when Hill goes on trial.

McKinney's attorneys claim Hill was abusing her and her daughter, but acknowledged she still holds some of the blame for Serenity's death.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.