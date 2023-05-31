Boyfriend of Serenity McKinney's mother pleads guilty to murder

It means no one will go to trial for the 4-year-old girl's murder.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The man charged with the murder of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney has taken a plea deal and plead guilty. It means no one will go to trial for the girl's murder.

Dakota Hill and Serenity's mother, Catherine "Abby" McKinney, were both charged with Serenity's death.

Last month, Catherine McKinney took a plea deal removing the murder charge in exchange for her testimony against Hill.

Kentucky State Police found Serenity's body in West Point, Kentucky in February of 2022.

Autopsy documents showed the 4-year-old was found inside a suitcase filled with a sand-like substance and fractured bones.

Catherine McKinney was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors are recommending Hill do a 50 year prison sentence.

He will be formally sentenced on July 6.

