'We know you're home': Dad of Serenity McKinney says he won't feel closure until everyone is held accountable in her death

Dozens showed up and showered the family with messages of hope on balloons, one week after the 4-year-old's body was found in a wooded area.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Dozens packed Clear Creek Park in Shelby County Sunday to honor Serenity McKinney, the 4-year-old girl whose disappearance and death made national headlines.

Faith leaders and Serenity's father, 25-year-old DJ Roller, led the group in a prayer.

"I want to ask that you just take care of my baby girl," DJ said. "She's gone home too early." His voice started to tremble and break as he let others carry on the prayer.

The words some couldn't find to speak, they wrote on balloons and let go.

DJ wrote, "Baby girl we know you're home, and I can't wait to see you again." He kissed it twice and let it go.

While he said it brought a bit of closure, he said, "I won't have my closure until everybody is fully held accountable that had a part in this."

For him, that includes more than Serenity's mother and her boyfriend who are both charged with murder.

As a father, he's thought through how things could have gone differently, what actions could have kept his 4-year-old alive. He said that CPS could have down more.

"The job description is right there in the damn name, Child Protective Services, he said.

He told WHAS11 News CPS failed to conduct a follow-up interview with Serenity and her mother Catherine McKinney. He also claimed they closed the case when they shouldn't have.

Catherine McKinney, and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, are due back in court on Wednesday, March 2.

