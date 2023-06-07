Boyfriend of Serenity McKinney's mother sentenced to 50 years in prison

Dakota Hill pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence charges back in May.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged with killing 4-year-old Serenity McKinney was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday.

Dakota Hill was the boyfriend of Serenity's mother, Catherine "Abby" McKinney.

He pleaded guilty to murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence charges back in May.

Serenity's body was found in West Point, Kentucky in February of last year. An autopsy revealed she was found in a suitcase filled with a sand-like substance, and had fractured bones.

Hill apologized to Serenity's loved ones before a Bullitt County judge sentenced him. Serenity's grandmother, Melody Roller, was emotional inside the courtroom, and said she's still working to forgive him.

"I'm trying to find forgiveness in him and in Abby but that takes time," Roller said. "When you break a bone, it takes time for that bone to heal, so I'm comparing this to that even though I rather have broken bones than to deal with this type of heartache."

Hill will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of his sentence, but the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said he has a slim chance of being released.

As for Catherine, she was sentenced to 12 years in April -- convicted of manslaughter and abuse of a corpse.

