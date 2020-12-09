'I went to 15-17 funerals in 4 days.' Retired Jeffersontown fire captain shares memories of September 11, 2001

Retired Jeffersontown fire Capt. Matt Keith has vivid memories of that day. A year before the attack he played volleyball against some New York firefighters.

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — It has been 19 years since the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York City. The images from that day are etched into the memories of many, especially first responders.

More than 300 firefighters died trying to rescue people in New York's Twin Towers.

Retired Jeffersontown fire Capt. Matt Keith has vivid memories of that day. In 2009, a year before the attack he played volleyball against some New York firefighters.

"The significance for me was the fact that I played volleyball against the New York City Fire Department in the World Police and Fire Games in Indianapolis, the June prior," said Keith.

After hearing about the attack, Keith called one of them and got a chilling response.

"He said Matt I can't stay on the phone, Michael is missing, Michael was his brother," Keith said.

Keith said the realization of so many first responders being in the building when it collapsed hit him hard. And in the true brotherhood of first responders, Keith attended many of their memorial services. It was one thing, many of the fire fighters couldn't do, while working strenuous hours.

"I went to 15-17 funerals in 4 days," Keith said. "We went to multiple firehouses, we cooked, we cleaned, we did whatever those guys asked. It made me appreciate my job even more, really."

Keith said seeing it on television pales in comparison to seeing Ground Zero in-person.

"Going into the tip of Manhattan and seeing it with your own eyes, very different experience than seeing it on TV. You're looking at 100 story buildings that are now 8-9 stories high in debris."

Keith wishes the day that changed America forever was talked about more, especially in schools.

"I get a raw feeling sometimes because I hear and see that it's not talked about in schools very often anymore. That is my generation's Pearl Harbor," Keith said.



Keith said many don't realize it but 19 years later firefighter are still dying from the effects of that day.

"There are still firefighters that are dying every day and every week from the effects of 9/11 cancer. My buddy Rob Carlo, that's one of the things he says, love like it's September 12th, 2001," Keith said.