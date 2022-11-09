Louisville honors 9/11 victims with ceremonies of remembrance

City leaders in Louisville and Jeffersontown marked the day with ceremonies paying tribute to first responders and their sacrifices.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Twenty-one years have passed since terrorists hijacked four airplanes, crashing them into the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

More than 3,000 died in the attacks.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Mayor Greg Fischer honored those lost and recognized the sacrifices first responders made that day during a ceremony at the Louisville Fire Department Headquarters in the Russell neighborhood on Sunday.

Both agreed the day was a solemn day, but it also serves as a day to remember the hard work first responders do.

“For me, being here today with Louisville Fire and Rescue is also one where I can express my gratitude for how they and other first responders have helped us in this last year,” Beshear said. “Whether responding to the worst tornado event in the history of Kentucky or the worst flooding event, they are always there making those rescues and we are grateful.”

Senator Mitch McConnell also marked the day saying, “Today, we honor and remember the Americans we lost in the attacks, the brave first responders who rushed into peril, and the heroic service members who fought and continue to serve to keep us safe from terrorism."

Jeffersontown dedicates new plaza

Across town in Jeffersontown, the city held a dedication and unveiling of a new plaza to honor first responders.

The First Responders Remembrance Plaza is about 2,000-square feet and contains two etched glass towers displaying images of first responders.

One of the towers contain metal and concrete structural pieces from one of the World Trade Center towers.

