JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A sentence reduction hearing was denied for a Jeffersonville man convicted of molesting 20 children.

Michael Begin was sentenced to 100 years in prison and 20-years of probation after pleading guilty last year to molesting children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school.

The Indiana Supreme Court has rejected Begin's October request for a sentence reduction.

