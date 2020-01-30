JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A sentence reduction hearing was denied for a Jeffersonville man convicted of molesting 20 children.
Michael Begin was sentenced to 100 years in prison and 20-years of probation after pleading guilty last year to molesting children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school.
The Indiana Supreme Court has rejected Begin's October request for a sentence reduction.
- Appeals court upholds molester’s sentence
- YMCA settles 2 lawsuits related to Begin case
- Southern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to molesting 20 girls sentenced to 100 years
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.