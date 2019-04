LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Louisville Parks and Recreation have re-opened the Seneca Park walking path.

The 91-year-old park saw renovations to its popular 1.2-mile walking path.

Officials say an innovated product called CU Soil allowed the path to be improved without damaging the tree canopy.

It also provides adequate soil volumes for tree roots to grow under the pavement.