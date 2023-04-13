3 Louisville high school students sent to hospital after ingesting 'medicated gummies

"Please talk with your student about the importance of making informed decisions..."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several students at one Louisville high school were sick Thursday after ingesting "medicated gummies," according to Jefferson County Public Schools.

In a letter to parents, Seneca High School Principal Michael Guy said school officials determined each sick student had eaten one of the gummies.

Three of the students were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

"Please talk with your student about the importance of making informed decisions," Guy said. "And advise them not to consume any substance that could cause harm to themselves or others."

The principal said if any students want to talk about the incident, mental health practitioners and counselors are available at the school.

