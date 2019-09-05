LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Days after U.S. officials said Iran had threatened U.S. forces in the Middle East, the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group and a bomber task force are heading to the area.



On the other side of the globe in Venezuela, a resistance is trying to overthrow the government.



The crises are putting the Trump administration to the test.

This week Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened military support to help the Venezuelan opposition leader while White House National Security Advisor John Bolton insisted the U.S. will respond if Iran strikes.



Senator Todd Young (R-IN), who served in the Marines and is a supporter of President Trump, made clear that action from the White House requires congressional approval.

“It is very important that Congress have a say with respects to potential escalation. Right now the administration seems to be engaged in robust diplomacy,” Young said. “If we contemplate any kind of military action, as some members of the administration have mentioned in recent days, in either of those geographies, Congress of course has to be involved. That's a constitutional prerogative we have that cannot be overlooked.”



Senator Young sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee with Kentucky Junior Senator Rand Paul. Late Wednesday, Senator Paul tweeted a link to an opinion piece entitled "Does Mike Pompeo Know How the Constitution Works?”



During a hearing on the State Department budget in April, Paul made clear to Pompeo the role of Congress in approving military action.



“I can tell you explicitly you have not been given power or authority by Congress to have war with Iran, and in any kind of semblance of a sane world you would have to come back to us before you go into Iran,” Paul said.



U.S. officials have suggested that, while preparations are needed, there's been no clear indications of a planned attack from Iran.

