Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 booster shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has followed doctor’s orders and received COVID-19 booster shot.

The longtime Kentucky senator revealed the news while on the Senate floor Monday.

McConnell called the decision “easy” and said he’s been a lifelong champion of receiving vaccinations after surviving childhood polio.

“Mountains of evidence tell us these shots are safe, effective, and dramatically shrink the odds of severe disease or death from COVID,” he said.

The booster shots were approved by the CDC on Thursday and are recommended to be given to those who are 65 and older, those who are in long-term care facilities, those who are 50 to 64 who are high-risk and frontline workers.

President Joe Biden also received his shot at the White House while continuing to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

McConnell and Biden have been driving the message that vaccines are safe and effective.

“All Americans should speak with their doctors and get vaccinated,” McConnell said.

