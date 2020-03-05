LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State Senator Gerald Neal says the City of Louisville is struggling to balance people’s health and its economy as the COVID-19 crisis continues to halt all activity.

Neal talked about the phased reopening process during a Facebook Live on Saturday as both the state and city face budget issues.

Mayor Greg Fischer warned residents recently that major cuts were coming as the city faces a $115 million budget shortfall.

Governor Andy Beshear said the state budget could take a $400 million hit from the impact of COVID-19.

Senator Neal says while the pandemic has greatly impacted the local economy, he has no doubt the city will recover.

“We are resilient people. We are focused on not only doing the best we can but achieving great. I think this is going to come back. But we have to be mindful of it and attentive of it."



He also said COVID-19 is expected to have a compounded situation during next fall with the regular flu season.

