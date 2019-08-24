LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will have a busy day on Sunday as he prepares for a rally and join striking AT&T workers on the picket line.

Sanders is expected join the AT&T workers on Armory Place at 1:30 p.m. as they strike due to unfair labor practices by management.

A short time later, Sanders will head to the Muhammad Ali Center for an outside rally beginning at 4 p.m.

Officials say expect delays around Main Street and side streets near the center as people arrive as early as 2:30 p.m.

Items not permitted are weapons, sharp objects, chairs, bullhorns, sound amplification devices, hard-sided water bottles, food, homemade signs, banners, selfie sticks, umbrellas, backpacks, and any bags larger than 7x11.

