McConnell welcomes Sen. Amy Klobuchar for guest lecture at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar made a special appearance in Louisville.

Klobuchar was a guest of Senator Mitch McConnell at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center for a special lecture.

He said Klobuchar has went out of her way to make friends and work closely with conservative and liberal senators alike.

“Even from opposite ends of the political spectrum, we share many important priorities, including broadband, serving our farmers, fighting opioid addiction, investing in infrastructure and supporting veterans,” McConnell said.

Klobuchar talked about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinskyy and his commitment to the citizens of his country and how showing up for your fellow people is the most important part of politics.

“We are here. And I want you to remember that because bearing witness the simple act of not turning a shoulder matters in politics. We are here,” she said.

The Democratic senator also spoke about her time at Poland’s border and seeing families rushing in for safety.

Klobuchar said their resilience was astounding.

