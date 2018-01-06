LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was back home in Kentucky where he said he’s fearful that a potential trade war with American allies could hurt Kentucky bourbon and put the U.S. economy on ice.

New tariffs go into place at midnight against some of the country's closest allies. In return, the European Union plans to add hefty taxes on Kentucky's signature spirit, bourbon.

Friday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin raised a glass toasting House Bill 400 which allows for bourbon distilleries to ship their spirits in the mail.

Across town, Leader McConnell addressed a gathering of business leaders expressing his concern over preventing a trade war.

"I don't think anything good will come out of a trade war and hope we pull back from the brink here because these tariffs won't be good for the economy,” said Leader McConnell.

McConnell said that he has lobbied the Trump administration for months. He's concerned about more than just the bourbon industry, siting companies like Toyota. Even Kentucky farmers as those who will feel the harshest effects of a trade war.

In March, President Trump announced plans to add tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Canada, the European Union and Mexico.

In return, the EU targeted bourbon which Leader McConnell admits got his attention.

"Oh, they've got my attention,” he said with a smile. “They didn't need to do that. They also targeted Harleys which are made in the Speaker's state of Wisconsin. These are our friends, these are not enemies. You know, Canada and Mexico and Europe. These are our allies and we need to work this out in a way that's comforting to everyone.”

Leader McConnell said there's little outside of lobbying that Congress can do to convince the president to change course because any legislation they may pass, he'd never sign. But the chorus of concern is beginning to echo from both sides of the aisle which leaves him hopeful the trade war will not last and the economy will not be left with a hangover.

►Contact reporter Chris Williams at cwilliams@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@chriswnews) and Facebook.

© 2018 WHAS-TV