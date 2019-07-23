LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Holding universities "hostage" or solving a crisis, even if the solution is "not perfect?”

That was the debate in Frankfort as Kentucky lawmakers pushed a pension reform bill closer to the finish line, despite a fight against the plan by a Louisville lawmaker.

RELATED: Pension-relief measure clears Kentucky Senate committee

Tuesday, for the first time, we heard from a university president who expects that, without a fix, this pension crisis will siphon millions from his operating budget every year.

“We have to find $4 million in the next 12 months to absorb that 49 percent to almost 84 percent rate change,” said Murray State University President Dr. Robert Jackson.

Jackson, a former Democratic state senator, didn't assign blame as he described the financial hit his "Racers" will face.

But as Republican Representative James Tipton, the bill's sponsor, and other supporters admit their plan's flaws, Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville took over the debate trying to convince the Republican majority that House Bill 1 does more harm than good.

“We’re giving less and less money to these universities and here we are holding them hostage with a pension plan that says if you don't get out you’re going to have to pay more money,” McGarvey said.

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer responded, saying, "With all due respect to my friend, Leader McGarvey, I think it's a bit hyperbolic to say that we are holding them hostage.”

In fact, the Republicans are quick to argue that HB 1 will give these quasi state agencies an escape from the pension liability spike by opting out of the state pension system, paying a fee, then moving employees off of the defined benefit plan—a move they claim will save some of the health departments and rape crisis centers who otherwise will go bankrupt.

But Minority Leader McGarvey likened the solution to warnings made by other retirement groups, such as teachers and first responders.

"This still does not fix the unfunded liability,” McGarvey said. “I just think it's the first step in dismantling the entire Kentucky Retirement Systems and I don't think we should allow it to happen this day.”

In response, Majority Floor Leader Thayer said, “Oh, that's a red herring that the Democrats are throwing out here at the last minute, trying to derail the bill or, I don't know, appeal to their base, but clearly we're trying to save the system.”

Minority Leader McGarvey vows to give his argument one last shot Wednesday when the full Senate votes.

He's one of only nine Democrats in the Senate, where a supermajority is expected to easily pass the plan and send it to Governor Matt Bevin.