INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana, 33 counties either don’t have a hospital or the local hospital does not have OB/GYN services. Sen. Todd Young want to change that with a new bill that would help pregnant women in those counties. He hopes to provide them with remote services or “telehealth" through the Data Mapping to Save Moms' Lives Act.

Data mapping would find areas with both high levels of poor maternal health and a lack of internet access. A similar concept has already been used by the FCC to help those with diabetes.

Patients would be able to use a smartphone, tablet or laptop to get care.

Supporters of the bill say telehealth could drastically improve both the state's infant and maternal mortality rate by helping women in emergency situations.

