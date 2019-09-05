LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A proposal to raise the national tobacco purchasing age does not include an option to let those in the military purchase tobacco products before they're 21-years-old.

Senator Todd Young, who served in the Marines, is part of a bipartisan group of four who introduced the bill. He believes increasing the age will lessen the likelihood people will start smoking.



Some have suggested similar legislation exclude young service members, but Senator Young said most take up smoking before enlistment age, which can lead to major health issues.

“This is a military readiness issue,” Young said. “We don't want people who are out of condition, who have asthma, that are not physically fit on account of smoking-related illnesses. I lived this, it's not something that happens episodically, it is endemic to the United States armed forces.”

While Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will push for similar legislation, Senator Young's bill is the first to be introduced.