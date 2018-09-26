LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Senator Rand Paul wants to lift sanctions on Russia.

He wrote an amendment to terminate travel bans against Russian Parliament members if Russia did the same for our Congress members. It was tacked onto a bill designed to help stop atrocities against Syrians, but Paul’s amendment was quickly defeated in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Paul has visited Moscow twice this year to “find common ground with Russian leaders and help prevent further, unnecessary escalation of tensions."

