LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A for sale sign is back up on a large piece of undeveloped land near Cherokee Park after the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary and neighbors couldn't reach a deal.

The seminary listed the 25 acres on Alta Vista Road, right off Lexington Road in February for $13.4 with thoughts it could become a subdivision.

Neighbors were worried about a development, hoping to see 9 acres of the area preserved as green space.

After a meeting, the seminary agreed to halt the sale to allow them time to raise money and buy the property.

Thirty days later, still no deal.

Seminary spokesperson Chris Wooton says as part of that agreement, they've now re-listed the land and will now entertain offers from potential buyers.