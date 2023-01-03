Semi-truck struck by train in Crestwood

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A semi-truck was hit by a train in Crestwood on Tuesday morning.
The semi was reportedly stuck on the tracks when a train struck the vehicle, according to Oldham County Police.
The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue (KY-146).
Oldham County Police officials say no one was injured.
Railroad Avenue has one lane closed; all roads are currently passable.
We will update this story with more information as we learn more.
