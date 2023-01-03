x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Semi-truck struck by train in Crestwood

A semi-truck was stuck on the tracks of Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue.
Credit: vchalup - stock.adobe.com

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — A semi-truck was hit by a train in Crestwood on Tuesday morning.

The semi was reportedly stuck on the tracks when a train struck the vehicle, according to Oldham County Police.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. on Highway 22 at Railroad Avenue (KY-146).

Oldham County Police officials say no one was injured.

Railroad Avenue has one lane closed; all roads are currently passable.

We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

More Videos

In Other News

New Louisville mayor swears in interim police chief

Before You Leave, Check This Out