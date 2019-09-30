FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say a semi-truck driver from Michigan has been charged with manslaughter in a fatal crash.



Police said in a statement that troopers responded Sunday to the crash on Interstate 64 in Franklin County and determined the semi-truck driver hit two passenger vehicles due to distracted driving. The statement says 45-year-old Jerry Elder Jr. of Flint, Michigan, was charged with manslaughter and taken to the Franklin County jail.



Police say the driver of one passenger vehicle, 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford, was killed. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The investigation into the crash continues.



Online jail records don't say whether Elder has an attorney.