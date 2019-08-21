LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck carrying pizzas caught fire on I-265 South near Smyrna Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The truck is blocked two lanes of traffic and was expected to cause traffic delays for up to three hours. The lanes did not reopen until 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Reports of the semi fire came in at 4:27 p.m., shortly before President Trump’s motorcade was expected to leave the Seelbach Hotel for the airport.

