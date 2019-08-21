LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A semi-truck carrying pizzas caught fire on I-265 South near Smyrna Parkway Wednesday afternoon.

The truck is blocking two lanes of traffic and is expected to cause traffic delays for up to three hours.

Reports of the semi fire came in at 4:27 p.m., shortly before President Trump’s motorcade is expected to leave the Seelbach Hotel for the airport.

Expect delays and take alternate routes.

