Firearm instructor shares tips on how to stay safe after recent attacks in Louisville

"If you train, in those moments of chaos, your mind will fall back in your training and you will instinctively start doing what your trained to do."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the recent violent crimes against women in southwest Louisville, and the men who were recently arrested and charged with rape, one firearm instructor said he's seen a jump in the number of women wanting to learn how to defend themselves.

Wolfgar Lewis, owner of Wolfgar Concealment & Firearm Training off Preston Highway, is not only a firearm instructor but also teaches people how to protect themselves by any means.

He said some of the best ways to stay safe are being aware of your surroundings, using any object as a weapon while in a threatening situation and keeping space between yourself and your attacker.

Lewis also advised buying self defense tools online, and most importantly, taking advantage of the many resources throughout Jefferson County. He recommended looking for free trainings hosted by local organizations, church groups, mixed martial arts companies and gun ranges.

"If you train, in those moments of chaos, your mind will fall back in your training and you will instinctively start doing what your trained to do," he said. "If you don’t train you’ll have a flight time fighting through that chaos in your mind. That panic."

If you feel unsafe, call 911.

But if you see something suspicious in your neighborhood, or you might have seen a man that matches the description of the suspect police are looking for, you're encouraged to call the LMPD tip line (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

"We can prevent gender based violence, including sexual assault and domestic violence, but it will take the whole community," The Louisville Metro Office for Women said. "We need bystander intervention so that when people see something, they say something."

Read the Louisville Metro Office for Women's full statement below:

We can prevent gender based violence, including sexual assault and domestic violence, but it will take the whole community. We need bystander intervention so that when people see something, they say something. We need workplaces to promote policies like the one championed by Mayor Greenberg to allow crime victims to take paid leave to report crime, seek victim services or take other actions to prevent violence. For individuals who have experienced violence, we need to share available resources including the Center for Women and Families hotline: 1-844-237-2331.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.