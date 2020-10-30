Carnivorous plants, corpse flower on display at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

The botanical gardens' Fall Week will also feature a fairy forest and scarecrows for Halloween.

CRESTWOOD, Ky. — Yes, even flowers and plants can get in on the fun of Halloween. Yew Dell Botanical Gardens in Oldham County is hosting a "Fall Week" through Sunday, Nov. 1 to celebrate the season.

The 60-acre property will be fully decked out for the season with a fairy garden and scarecrows. The gardens will also feature an "ArBOOreetum" filled with carnivorous plants, ghost ferns and a corpse flower.

Not only will these plants get you in the holiday spirit, but the experience will be educational as well.

Tickets are $9 for adults. Seniors and kids between 6 and 17 years old can get in for $5 and kids 5 years old or younger are free. Active military members can visit for free with ID. Tickets can be purchased when you arrive.

Members of the Yew Dell Botanical Gardens always visit for free.

The gardens will be open Friday and Satuday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

Masks must be worn at the gardens to prevent the spread of COVID-19. More information about Yew Dell Botanical Gardens' COVID-19 precautions is available here.

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is at 6220 Old LaGrange Road in Crestwood, Ky.

