LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-A woman was carjacked at a Louisville Walmart.

The carjacking happened Thursday in the Outer Loop Walmart parking. The suspect took the car Sherri Reynolds had just bought.

“I saw his face. He didn’t try to conceal his face, his gun, and he didn’t even care” Sherri says.

Reynolds walked out of the Walmart after grabbing a few things and said she was shocked when a man held a gun to her chest demanding her car keys.



A retired police officer tried to help Sherri but in the process, police say the suspect hit the officer with the car then ran him over.

The officer was taken to the hospital for those injuries and LMPD say Sherri did the right thing handing the keys over or she could have been hurt as well.

Sherri wants the public’s help with putting the young man behind bars she explains this is the best way to keep him safe because his next victim could have their own gun.

" A friend or whoever, this is your chance to have this person’s life because the next time this person may be on the 6 o clock news dead. Cause people are fed up, I’m fed up” Sherri proclaimed.



Sherri's car is a light blue dodge charger with a cross decal.

If you see the charge or want to report a loved one for this crime we urge you to call 574-LMPD.

