I don't know about you, but I've been walking around since Saturday night feeling like the entire two-week run up to the Kentucky Derby, the hype, excitement was all for nothing, like a big punch to the gut.

It's always a bit weird after the Derby anyway.

The holiday feeling leaves, your guests are gone, we figure out it's time to return to reality in Louisville.

I was right there with the rest of you screaming "we got robbed" on this year's Derby.

But when the replays rolled, and close-ups showed Maximum Security's leg hitting the leg of War of Wills twice, what we got robbed of, thank God, was a Cascade of horses going down in the mud, in the stretch run of the 145th Derby, in front of 150,000 people at the track and millions watching on TV.

Racing stewards are the people who hold racing to the rules.

In the derby, two jockeys, the ones riding Long Range Toddy and Country House, cried foul, filing objections.

They had experienced what happened, while the rest of us could only try to figure it out.

In the end, the stewards did their job.

They made the right call, as we all waited in agonizing 20 minutes.

They could have looked the other way, said hey it's the Kentucky Derby, I'm not touching it – the race is over, no one's hurt, let the complainers appeal. Let's go home.

It took guts to make that call and the three stewards were unanimous in their decision.

If Kentucky doesn't hold up the highest standards of racing for the Kentucky Derby, then why do we even have this reputation as the horse capital of the world?

I would rather lose the money I put down on Maximum Security than be standing here on Monday talking about the collapse of two, three or four horses.

We all feel like we own this race.

The Derby is so important to us and those who compete in it.

In my opinion the 3 Stewards hit a trifecta. Racing is under Fire for many reasons right now.

The Derby needs to be the gold standard, and it showed Saturday that it really is.