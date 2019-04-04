LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)--Summer's in Kentuckiana are quite hot, humid and sometimes hazy and with no beach in sight, local's are always on the hunt to find the best ways to cool down.

Not everyone has access to a pool to cool down but this year Target is making everyone's life simpler with these adult-friendly inflatable pools from La Vaca to throw your own pool party in your backyard.

What makes these inflatable pools different than most is that each pool is described being 5.5 feet wide and 1.5 feet tall. These pools can hold up to three adults and even more kids. The pool weighs 10 pounds total and takes 10 mins or less to set up and only needs 125 gallons of water for a good splash.

the DONUT FORGET YOUR SUNNIES! luxe inflatable pool

Who knew inflatable pools could elevate summer fun for adults hosting their kickbacks and parties? There are six summer inspired patterns to choose from: Banana Leaves, Dipped in Ink, Just Add Watermelon, Soak in Some Watercolor, Squeeze the Day, and Fresh Cut. Shop the pools below.

Banana Leaves Minnidip Pool. Target is selling $40 inflatable pools!

Banana Leaves Minnidip Pool - $39.99

Dipped in Ink Minnidip pool

Dipped In Ink Minnidip Pool- $39.99

Fresh Cut Minnidip Pool

Fresh Cut Minnidip Pool-$39.99

Just Add Watermelon Minnidip Pool

Just Add Watermelon Minnidip Pool-$39.99

Squeeze the Day Minnidip Pool

Squeeze the Day Minnidip Pool- $39.99

Soak in Some Watercolor Minnidip Pool

Soak in Some Watercolor Minnidip Pool-$39.99

