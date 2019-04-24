GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — To friend or follow? That is the question.

It’s the actual question we asked on Facebook. Are you friends with your boss and coworkers on social media? Your answers were almost universally "no." But, our unscientific results may not be reflective of what's really happening.

“I don't know that there's a stigma like there used to be with the blending and blurring of the lines,” says Online Brand Strategist Anne Pryor.

Pryor says the rules have changed. There's no simple answer to the question. It depends on, well, lots of things, including which social platform you're talking about.

“On Facebook, I keep touch with family and friends, so that site is a little closer to my heart, so I don't just connect with anyone I don't know. LinkedIn for instance, is all business, so I connect with a lot of business colleagues, and there I do want to connect with my boss and my partners,” says Pryor.

A lot of you agreed with that logic.

“Other platforms like Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, typically I'm not connected with people who are my boss or a direct report, just because it's a little bit more private,” says Meghan, a viewer who weighed in on the topic.

Maybe you find Instagram a little less personal. Maybe Snapchat is your jam. Maybe it doesn't matter to you, you just don't want your boss seeing any of it. You absolutely have that prerogative.

But being friends with your boss isn't all bad. You can change your privacy settings so he or she doesn't see everything you post. And if you're the boss, wait for the invite.



“I feel strongly that it's inappropriate for the supervisor to initiate friend requests to their coworkers, as there is a lot of personal politics involved that puts them into an uncomfortable position,” says viewer Robert.

Our expert agrees with that approach and has something else to add.

“I think the boss should actually come out and tell the employees that in some of the employee group meetings. What they feel about social media and how they feel about their own sites,” says Pryor.

What about coworkers? Viewer Brad has an opinion about that.

“I only accept requests from coworkers that I will hang out with outside of work. Otherwise I say no,” he says.

Our expert says it’s not only OK to be choosy, it's probably best to be choosy.



“Invite people you know, you like, you trust. That trust is a big situation for me. If they're a taker and a user, I don't want them in my network,” Pryor says.

That’s pretty solid advice. Someone you don't know well may have no problem taking your post complaining about work to the bosses. And while we're on the topic, no matter who you're connected to, some things just don't need to be shared.



“Forty-six percent of recruiters and HR people have found digital dirt and they've dismissed people because of it, for good jobs,” says Pryor.

After all, you just never know who your next boss will be.